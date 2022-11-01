Man charged in double-killing in Palmdale parking lot

PALMDALE – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges.

Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The attack occurred around 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Kohl’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect — subsequently identified by the District Attorney’s Office as Francogonzalez — “asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

McKenna Evans died at the scene and Kenneth Evans died at a hospital, authorities said.

Francogonzalez — who turned 36 on the day of the attack — was taken into custody that afternoon and remains behind bars in lieu of $4 million bail, jail records show.

Previous related stories:

Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d

Man and woman fatally stabbed in Palmdale; suspect in custody

–