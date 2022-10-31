Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d

PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale.

She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office.

A man also fatally stabbed who died at the hospital was not yet officially identified by coroner’s officials.

Another man, believed to be a transient, is in custody for allegedly stabbing the two victims in the parking lot around 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the suspect was not immediately available for release.

“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release. “The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims.”

Sheriff’s officials reported that all of the parties involved were apparently living in their vehicles, but family members of the two victims later refuted those reports. The family members said the victims were father and daughter. [Read more at: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-30/palmdale-stabbing-husband-daughter]

An online fundraiser has been established to help the family. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-and-mckenna-evans-funeral-expenses

Previous related story: Man and woman fatally stabbed in Palmdale; suspect in custody

–