PALMDALE – A man is in custody for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman Thursday in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Investigators learned all parties involved [were] parked in the parking lot of the location and appeared to live in their vehicles. The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The wounded woman died at the scene and the wounded man died at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.
The victims’ names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but the male victim was in his 60s and the female victim was in her 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
“The male adult suspect has been arrested. The murder weapon remains outstanding,” the sheriff’s news release states. The name of the suspect was not immediately available for release.
No further information on the incident was released.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
7 comments for "Man and woman fatally stabbed in Palmdale; suspect in custody"
A girl in North Hollywood recently got stabbed by scissors from behind. A man in Sherman Oaks was hit by feces flung by a homeless person. In Long Beach, another transient recently went on a stabbing spree. Now this.
This is untenable. Our HHH funds haven’t produced the housing that was promised. This is a humanitarian crisis, and local leadership is failing.
Couple good replies to a couple gross comments here.
