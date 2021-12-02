Arraignment postponed to Jan. 2022 for man accused of killing his 4 children, their grandma

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges that he murdered his four children — who were between 1 and 11 years old — and their 51-year-old grandmother.

Germarcus Lamar David was ordered held in lieu of $10 million bail while awaiting his arraignment, which was postponed to Jan. 12, 2022.

The 29-year-old is charged with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death in connection with the shooting deaths, which were reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, inside the family’s home on the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the dead as: 1-year-old Noah David, 2-year-old Kaden David, 7-year-old Germarcus David Jr., 11-year-old Namyiah David, and 51-year-old Ericka England (the children’s grandmother and the suspect’s mother-in-law).

Each of the victims was shot in the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s detectives have released little information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. According to online media reports, England had been babysitting her grandchildren, and the children’s mother returned home Sunday night, found the bodies of her family, and called 911.

“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Online fundraisers have been established for victim Ericka England at https://gofund.me/b7691585, and for Tyanna Brown, the mother who lost her children, at https://gofund.me/40c70ae8.

