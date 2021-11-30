Officials ID woman, 4 children killed in Lancaster home; suspect in custody [UPDATED]

LANCASTER – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four children and their grandmother who were killed in a Lancaster home in a shooting allegedly committed by the children’s father.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the dead as: 1-year-old Noah David, 2-year-old Kaden David, 7-year-old Germarcus David Jr., 11-year-old Namyiah David, and their grandmother, 51-year-old Ericka England.

Each of the victims was shot in the upper body, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau Deputy Tony Moore.

The shootings were reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the incident and have released little information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. According to online media reports, England had been babysitting her grandchildren, and the children’s mother returned home Sunday night, found the bodies of her family, and called 911.

Germarcus David — the children’s father and England’s son-in-law — was arrested Sunday night when he walked into the sheriff’s Lancaster station, officials said. The 29-year-old was booked on suspicion of the murders and is being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE:

Germarcus David has been charged with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”

David’s arraignment, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30, has been posted to Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Dept. A1 of the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

