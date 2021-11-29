Woman, four children found shot to death in Lancaster home, suspect arrested

LANCASTER – A woman and four children were found shot to death Sunday night in a Lancaster home, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the murders, authorities announced Monday.

“Homicide investigators have arrested suspect Germarcus David, male Black 29 years-old, for the five murders. He is the father of the juvenile victims and son-in-law of the deceased female Black in her 50’s. She is also the grandmother of the children,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The shooting was reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, sheriff’s officials said.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the home regarding a “rescue responding call,” and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body and the juveniles — three boys and a girl, all under age 12 — also shot in the upper body, according to the news release. All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Suspect Germarcus David was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby, then he was interviewed and subsequently arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Department. David is being held in lieu of $2,000,000 bail and is expected to appear in the Antelope Valley courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The victims names have not yet been released pending next to kin notification. No further information on the incident was immediately released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story was updated to include additional details.

–