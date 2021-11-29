LANCASTER – A woman and four children were found shot to death Sunday night in a Lancaster home, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the murders, authorities announced Monday.
“Homicide investigators have arrested suspect Germarcus David, male Black 29 years-old, for the five murders. He is the father of the juvenile victims and son-in-law of the deceased female Black in her 50’s. She is also the grandmother of the children,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The shooting was reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, sheriff’s officials said.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the home regarding a “rescue responding call,” and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body and the juveniles — three boys and a girl, all under age 12 — also shot in the upper body, according to the news release. All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.
Suspect Germarcus David was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby, then he was interviewed and subsequently arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Department. David is being held in lieu of $2,000,000 bail and is expected to appear in the Antelope Valley courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
The victims names have not yet been released pending next to kin notification. No further information on the incident was immediately released by the Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
26 comments for "Woman, four children found shot to death in Lancaster home, suspect arrested"
Not so, Tim says
Not so, Tim. The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted lower courts to deny bail for defendants who are a danger to the community. Your interpretation of the Eighth Amendment is flawed.
Tim Scott says
You have evidence that the accused is a danger to the community? Feel free to present it since apparently the cops haven’t found it yet.
They can also deny bail if you can present evidence that the guy is a flight risk. You got any evidence of that?
Not so, Tim says
He drove himself to the Sheriff’s station to confess after he murdered his children, including an infant, and his mother-in-law. You are also wrong about only flight risk. The judge could have done a no-bail, but $2 million hopefully will hold him. You are wrong, Tim, but you will argue and twist so you look good.
Tim Scott says
You took this confession? Notice there is no mention of any confession in this article. Of you have additional info, good for you. I never claimed to be getting extra info from the LASD.
I used to argue with another clown on here. He was illegally leaking information from the DA’s office and hopefully his relative got fired.
You, like that clown and others, also can’t read. I never claimed flight risk was the only criteria. You are just so anxious to “make your bones” by “proving” you know more that you are twisting. You sure you are “new” here?
If you have evidence the guy is a flight risk, or a danger to the community, then take it to the cops. I am not impressed by such claims, nor do I care.
Nana says
You have to be kidding me that they even allowed a bail. He should be held until his life is taken. To kill innocent children and then the grandmother. He took everything from that young woman and she will never be the same because of him. He should be burned, and then buried alive with the last breath he has left. This is a disgrace that the system would even allow a price to set him free no matter what the amount. SMDH
Tim Scott says
Does it rattle when you shake it?
Bail is set because it is a constitutional right for the accused, as well as for you, me, and every other person the US criminal justice system might encounter. If you have evidence or testimony to offer contact the police. Assuming that you don’t and are spewing for punishment before conviction, head for North Korea. You will be more comfortable there.
Yaya says
I so agree! If not what you have suggested he needs ‘pine box’ sentence!!! Then perhaps he will get ‘cell’ justice . What a coward he is! He turned himself in rather than risk ‘street’ justice- I bet he sits to use the bathroom!!!!
Tim Scott says
Here’s a thought: how about a trial first?
Eff Tim scott and his “logic” says
They set a bail for him? And gascon will probably let him walk cause the poor fella was just acting on his sadness and deserves a better life right? All you people who supported him, inevitably support this mans freedom, how does it feel to be that person? This man should be set on fire and drowned afterwards.
Tim Scott says
What do I have to do with this?
Oh, nevermind. You obviously can’t be bothered with facts or trials or laws or anything like that. Just another devoted clown wanting blood. Pretty basic. Are you an alias, or just someone sharing trying to come up with a complete brain between you?
YesTim says
I’m glad you like trails and facts. Rittenhouse is a free man because of facts. Thank God for facts and fair trials.
William says
Kylekins is not a “free” man.
He is a prisoner in his own mind for the rest of his life. Someone will be gunnin’ for him before long if he doesn’t do it himself.
See OJ
See Dan White
See Donald Trump. All he needs is an orange jumpsuit to go with his face.
It’s a delusion to think one is free even when not in jail.
Tim Scott says
Yeah, we clearly need to improve the laws when human hunters are turned out onto the streets, but I agree that was a trial and there was no really appropriate charge.
I’m curious why you think that a guy who loaded up his gun and went hunting human beings facing no consequences is something to celebrate. That’s pretty corrosive to that respect for the rule of law that is being lamented. You sound like a basic clown.
Mike says
Tim Scott you tout the Constitution in one case and immediately trample on it in the next case when it doesn’t suit your liberal bias. If you watched the Rittenhouse trail you would know that he was not a human hunter. The evidence clearly showed that he was hunted by the criminal looters, rioters, and arsonists. When Rittenhouse went to try and extinguish a fire set by one of the criminals, they chased him down. The Constitution you mentioned guarantees the right to bear arms, and Wisconsin law makes it legal to carry those arms, specifically a loaded rifle, in public. You don’t have to like it, you just have to accept it. Understood? You can argue all you want, with your crocodile tears and snot running down your decrepit face, that no person needs a loaded weapon in public. We all saw the videos. Many of us watched every second of the trail. Those of us who truly value our Constitution understand that the Rittenhouse case made it very clear why we need our right to bear arms in public. When the angry mob that is intent on destruction and violence decide to turn on you, the arms you bear may very well save your life. I find it ironic, no, downright hypocritical that you selectively support one Bill of Right over the next. You are a man lacking honor, integrity, and a moral compass.
leon says
surprised there’s bail at all. this man must have been mentally unstable. i pray for the family of these children and their grandmother
Sad day says
I wouldn’t be surprised if Gascon doesn’t let him walk out free with a slap on the hand. Horrible things like this happen and the family suffers and then the family is victimized again when Gascon frees the criminals. My prayer are with this family, so sad.
Kim Hamm says
Too bad Tim Scott wasn’t there..
America's Most Perplexed says
WTF? All he said was “Very sad”.
Tim Scott says
Haters will hate. Gutless haters will use the internet.
America's Most Babbling Incoherently says
It seems you live rent free in their heads. Considering the pitiful resources in their heads, maybe you should charge them!
Tim Scott says
Unfurnished.
Kay says
WHY is there a bail set for this person?????
bailbonds says
No Bail bond company worldwide will ever fork out the bail for this suspect and as you know, no way no how he would ever come up 200k for the 10 percent..
Justice for the children says
It’s 2 million either way should be a no bail hold.
Tim Scott says
Because it’s a constitutional right. That was an easy one.
Tim Scott says
Holiday season. Very sad.