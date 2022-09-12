Man found dead in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A man who was found dead in Lancaster last week has been publicly identified but the cause of his death was not released.

Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley and he was homeless, the coroner’s office said.

Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim now identified as Grisby, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Grisby’s cause of death is listed as “deferred pending additional information,” according to the coroner’s office. No further information on the incident was released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

