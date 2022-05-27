Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Memorial Day holiday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), the Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, at 7:30 a.m.

The city of Palmdale will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the south field of Pelona Vista Park, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. [Read more about it here.]

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or report them online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

LANCASTER – All city of Lancaster offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 31. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue to utilize the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The Lancaster National Soccer Center (LNSC) will be closed Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. LNSC will reopen on Tuesday, May 31. The Lancaster Batting Range will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Lancaster City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster and Palmdale.]

–