Palmdale to host annual Memorial Day ceremony at Pelona Vista Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the south field of Pelona Vista Park, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the closing of the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field.

Overflow parking with complimentary shuttle service will be run from at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Avenue S Park and Ride, located at Avenue S and Geiger Street, west of the Antelope Valley 14 freeway. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and handheld umbrellas to offer protection from the sun.

The program will include opening remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, welcome and acknowledgments by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, District 2; invocation by USAF Master Sgt. Anthony Perez; posting of colors by the Young Marines of Quartz Hill; Pledge of Allegiance by Councilmember Laura Bettencourt, District 3; the Table of Honor by William J. “Pete” Knight High School AFJROTC; closing remarks by Councilmember Juan Carrillo, District 4; presentation of memorial wreath by veteran organization female representatives; rifle salute by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552; and Taps by Michael T. O’Sullivan.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field features 1,000 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored from June 6 to June 8 at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Flags are still available at $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veteran groups including American Legion 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000, and VFW 3552.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field is also sponsored by Edwards Federal Credit Union and Waste Management. For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

