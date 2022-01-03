‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times.
8 comments for "Readers Speak Out! [2022]"
Liz Cheney says
“We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or we can be loyal to the Constitution, but we cannot be both.”
Notably NOT a ‘liberal Democrat,’ in fact recognized as among the most consistent supporters of conservatism in the house of representatives every single term served
Most assuredly having greater access to actual facts than ANY casual reader of the AVTimes
Sonya says
Another liberal ROLCONing as Liz Cheney.
You dispose the Cheney’s and you know it, now it helps your cause you will get behind her, then step all over her when the going gets tough.
Tim Scott says
I’m not behind her policies, but she’s right about Trump and the state of the GOP. Differing on policies is a whole different world compared to “let’s do away with constitutional government altogether, yes or no?” Supporting Trump is a clear yes, and the current GOP supports Trump. Anyone who is an enemy of constitutional government needs to take a good look at themselves.
Tim Scott says
PS: That is a legitimate Liz Cheney quote.
America's Most Avid Knick Fan says
Bing Bon….
……
……..g
Cynic says
When is the Sprouts shopping center/condo complex being built? Did the NIMBYs succeed in killing a much needed project?
Baggo Hotair says
Ask Hoff Blower. He knows everything. Just ask him. He’ll tell you so.
America's Most Damaging to Community Mental Health says
Where would we be without the vaccines developed by President Trump and Operation Warp Speed?
Biden can’t even get us test kits due to the vacuum of planning and leadership under his disastrous administration.
And don’t forget the virus was gifted to us by the commies in China. I’m convinced they did it purposely, but I have no proof.