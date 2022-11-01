Drive-by shooting at Palmdale park leaves man dead, 2 women wounded

PALMDALE – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded, authorities said.

Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on a shots fired call, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up. Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Deputies discovered a 19-year-old male victim unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s department. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Two adult Hispanic women in their late teens were also struck by gunfire. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non life threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

