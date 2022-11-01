DACC seizes 238 cats and dogs at 501c3 animal facility in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – Animal welfare officials raided an animal rescue facility in Littlerock last week and confiscated 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).

“The warrant was issued due to the animal rescue organization’s non-compliance with state and county animal care laws, exceeding animal limitation requirements, and failure to provide proper medical care for animals,” according to DACC, which did not name facility. The warrant was executed on Oct. 26.

DACC’s Major Case Unit partnered with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Community Partnership Bureau and the District Attorney’s Office for the investigation. DACC had a team of 25 responders, including animal cruelty investigators and a forensics veterinarian.

“Findings in the facility included animals in inhumane living conditions and evidence of the practice of medical care without a veterinary license. All animals seized were distributed among DACC’s seven animal care centers, where they are undergoing evaluation and treatment while the investigative reports are prepared for the [District Attorney’s Office],” DACC officials said in the news release. The animals will not be made available at this time.

“Providing safe and humane care to animals is required by local and State law,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our department stands committed to protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need.”

Los Angeles County residents are encouraged to report suspected cases of animal neglect by calling DACC at 310-523-9566.

