Palmdale fifth-graders “Imagine a Day Without Water” in PWD essay contest

PALMDALE – More than two dozen essays were submitted for Palmdale Water District’s essay contest in recognition of the nationwide “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Fifth-graders from Golden Poppy Elementary School in Palmdale described how they would “Imagine a Day Without Water” as a firefighter, pastry chef, lawyer, baseball player, veterinarian, and other professions.

The essay winners were Joseph Klemick, 1st place; Jael Malta, 2nd place; and Victoriana Perdomo, 3rd place. They all received gift cards and certificates from Palmdale Water District.

“The students were very creative with imagining their future careers and how they would be impacted by the lack of water,” said PWD Executive Assistant Dawn Deans, one of the essay judges. “It’s so important for them to understand how water is essential and what they can do to conserve [it] for the future when they have their careers.”

The judges especially enjoyed reading the winning essay by Joseph Klemick, who wrote about his imagined career as a firefighter and how he shows up to work faced with a burning house but no water to fight it.

“When we got there, we were shocked to see the house was in flames,” Joseph wrote in his essay. “John started to evacuate houses. Jacob started to spray the house with a fire extinguisher, and I went in to make sure no one was stuck in the house. Nothing was working, though! The fire was out of control!”

In addition to bringing together communities and policymakers to advance greater and more equitable water investment, the 8th annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign also calls for people to stand with those who don’t have to imagine a day without water because they live without water today.

PWD was one of more than 1,500 water utilities, civic leaders, educators, businesses, and other entities taking part in this year’s “Imagine a Day Without Water.” For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

