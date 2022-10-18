Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified.

He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Hinojosa was found dead near the California Aqueduct, according to the coroner’s office.

His cause of death and his city of residence were not immediately available. Officials have released no further information on this incident.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

