Palmdale man killed in ATV crash near Acton

The coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was driving an all-terrain vehicle and was killed when it crashed Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Acton.

The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Gilberto Torres of Palmdale.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, to the junction of Forest View Road and Mountain View Road where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

The victim now identified as Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source at the scene said two men were traveling on their all-terrain vehicles northbound on Forest View Road when they hit the end of the road and one rolled over for an unknown reason. No further information was immediately released.

