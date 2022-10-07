Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing into a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on Avenue J west of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a male adult was riding his motorcycle and traveling west on Avenue J west of 10th Street West. The motorcycle collided with a vehicle [that] was exiting a private property driveway on the north side of Avenue J and was turning west when the collision occurred. The male adult was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the Antelope Valley Hospital,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. Authorities did not disclose the name of the vehicle’s driver.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

