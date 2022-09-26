Woman found dead in Lancaster was a probation officer; investigation continues [UPDATED: Victim ID’d]

LANCASTER – A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home Sunday morning was a Los Angeles County probation officer, according to authorities, and the investigation into the killing continues.

The incident was reported around 12:05 a .m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue, where deputies responded to a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“When deputies arrived, they found the victim, a Black female, 50-55 years of age, unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained,” the sheriff’s news release states. No further information from the sheriff’s department was released.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday by AFSCME Local 685, the union representing deputy probation officers, the victim was one of the union’s members.

“One of our DPO II was found deceased early this morning at her residence in Antelope Valley,” according to the union. “… The preliminary information is that she may be a victim of homicide. … Meanwhile, please pray for family during this tragic event.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman was a veteran deputy probation officer assigned to Barry J. Nidorf juvenile hall in Sylmar. A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Times that the woman had just come home from work when the attack happened.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

UPDATE: According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries.”

“The department sends our sincere condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during their time of sorrow,” according to the agency.

In a statement issued Monday, Sept. 26, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called Lind’s death “a tragic loss of life.”

“She was a public servant that dedicated her life’s work to helping effect positive change in the lives of the probationers she supervised,” Barger said. “The perpetrator responsible for this brutal attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. I will continue to track the outcome of this investigation closely.”

The coroner’s office had not formally identified the victim as of early Monday afternoon, saying only she was a woman about 50-55 years old.

