AV community listening session on homeless initiative set for Oct. 19

ANTELOPE VALLEY – The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding virtual community listening sessions for each of the county’s service planning areas to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness.

The Antelope Valley [Service Planning Area 1] listening session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. To register for this virtual session, click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Additional sessions will be held for people with lived experience, and for representatives of cities and councils of government, according to a news release from Los Angeles County.

“During these listening sessions, we will present a New Framework to End Homelessness in Los Angeles County and solicit feedback from diverse stakeholders to ensure our accelerated implementation of this framework is responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide… We’d like to hear from as many voices as possible,” the news release states.

For more information, and to stay up to date on developments by the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, visit: https://homeless.lacounty.gov/.

