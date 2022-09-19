LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services in the Fifth Supervisorial District, which includes the Antelope Valley.
Barger said the services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Homeless Engagement Team (HET) professionals who specialize in engaging people experiencing homelessness.
“I’ve heard loud and clear from my constituents that more needs to be done to address homelessness in their communities,” Barger said. “These funds will procure the services of additional deputies and outreach professionals who know how to compassionately engage people experiencing homelessness. Their model and approach works.”
With this funding, four new outreach teams will offer services exclusively in the Fifth Supervisorial District, with a special focus on the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley, and the San Gabriel Valley. A fourth team will rove between these regions, lending additional support wherever it is needed.
The outreach efforts will be performed by professionals trained in crisis stabilization and intervention who will proactively seek people experiencing homelessness, build relationships, and work to connect them to services and housing.
[Information via news release from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]
–
2 comments for "Barger allocates $2.3M to increase homeless outreach services in 5th District"
Jojo says
Going to hire Sherrifs for homeless outreach, that is a joke, what a joke ha ha, you will have to pay 200k for every deputy. That money could house a lot of homeless people, this is a dog and pony show at its best.
Question Lancaster Authority says
If any of that money goes to Lancaster, keep an eye on it. The last time the county gave Rex a million bucks for the homeless shelter he closed it down. We still don’t know what happened to the money.