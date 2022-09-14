Palmdale City Library celebrates ‘Talk Like a Pirate’ day

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this event is held to promote the library’s Mango Languages service, which is free for patrons who have an active Palmdale City Library card.

Pirate costumes are encouraged, but not required to participate. Events planned for the day include a “treasure hunt” using the Mango Languages app for clues, free treats, and crafts. Mango features over 70 languages, including pirate, and more than 20 ESL specialty courses.

“As a community gathering place and community focal point, we welcome our community members to this fun way of learning and enriching one’s life by learning a new language or two through Mango languages. Come by and pick up some pirate treasure at the same time,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–