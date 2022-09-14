2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision

LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West.

The driver was in a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Avenue H when he collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound on 30th Street West, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“According to witnesses, the male adult driving the Toyota Camry failed to stop at the red traffic signal and collided into the Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection. The male adult in the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics and a female 16-year-old passenger from the Toyota Camry was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead,” the news release states.

Their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification. Authorities did not say what, if any, injuries were sustained by the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was determined to not be under the influence. It is unknown at this time if the driver of the Toyota Camry was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.

