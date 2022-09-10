Local 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony planned for Sunday outside AV Mall

PALMDALE – The public is invited to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks and to support and honor the Antelope Valley’s local fallen heroes.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will start at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Fallen Heroes Memorial outside the Antelope Valley Mall (Main Entrance), located at 1233 W Rancho Vista Bouelvard in Palmdale.

The ceremony is hosted by the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Angeles National Forest Service, the California State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, according to a news release from the CHP.

“We encourage all Antelope Valley residents to attend to help us remember and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of others. The event will take place rain or shine,” CHP officials said in the news release.

–