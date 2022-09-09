Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety.

It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Villanueva and Shaffer will discuss public safety and other quality of life issues affecting Palmdale residents and those in the surrounding communities, and they’ll answer questions from the audience.

Participants are urged to submit questions in advance of the event at lasdevents@lasd.org.

The discussion also will be streamed live on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.