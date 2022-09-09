Free AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival tickets

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Lancaster Auto Mall, is giving away 3,600 concert tickets with general admission for the opening days of the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival.

Themed “What A Ride,” the eight-day fair — featuring concerts, food, rides, games, Figure 8 races, and more — takes place Sept. 23-Oct. 2 at the AV Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

“The Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival is a special event each year for our Lancaster community,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “We’re happy to be offering this giveaway for 3,600 lucky winners to attend for free, and we’re looking forward to the chance for all our residents to enjoy carnival fun with family, friends, and fellow community members.”

How to enter

To enter the giveaway, residents must:

Visit a participating local dealership (Ford, Chevy, Honda, Dodge, Ram, Toyota, Subaru, Mazda, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep) Test drive the new or preowned car you’re shopping for. (Must be 21+) Follow the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Auto Mall on at least one of their social media accounts (@cityoflancasterca on Facebook and Instagram, and @cityoflancaster on Twitter) (@lancasterautomall on Facebook and Instagram).

For more updates on the giveaway, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/whataride.

Tickets include general admission to the fair on Sept. 23, 24, or 25, and seats in the grandstand for the concert of the night. Train will open for the fair on Sept. 23, followed by Chris Young on Sept. 24, and Banda El Recodo, on Sept. 25.

For more information on this year’s AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, visit https://avfair.com/fair/.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

