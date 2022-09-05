Two men wounded in shooting at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two men were shot and wounded early Sunday morning at a quinceanera celebration in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect got into an argument with a partygoer, left and returned with a handgun, then shot the person he was arguing with and another person who tried to intervene,” Prottung said. The two victims were hospitalized for treatment of their wounds, officials said.

The suspect fled in a gray car, Prottung said. He was described as a Black man in his 20s with dreadlocks. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact detectives at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

A quinceanera celebrates a 15-year-old girl’s symbolic entrance into womanhood.

