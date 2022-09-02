Two sheriff’s department personnel suspended for misconduct

Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s department announced in a news release.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday, Sept. 1, served search warrants on multiple locations regarding “weapon law violations” and uncovered evidence linking the two department employees to the unspecified scheme, according to the news release.

The investigation into the scheme and violations began about a year ago “as the result of irregularities discovered in the (carry concealed weapon license) application process,” sheriff’s officials said.

The employees’ names were not released and their roles with the sheriff’s department were not disclosed, but the department reported they “were relieved of duty, and their peace officer powers were suspended” while authorities investigated their alleged involvement in the scheme.

“While disappointed at the alleged conduct this investigation uncovered involving department personnel, Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate employee misconduct and expects all members of the department to hold themselves to the highest level of ethical and professional conduct,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“This is an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time,” sheriff’s officials said.