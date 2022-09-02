No DUI arrests at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but a dozen people were arrested for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Thursday night and early Friday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at eastbound Avenue K near Elm Avenue.

According to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, 10 people were arrested for driving unlicensed or with a suspended license, and two were arrested for driving without an ignition interlock device. Sheriff’s officials said 981 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.