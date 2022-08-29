“Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice” to launch Oct. 1

PALMDALE – Palmdale residents and businesses will soon have a new default energy provider: Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice (EPIC). Residential customers will automatically be enrolled in EPIC starting on October 1, 2022, and commercial customers on March 1, 2023.

“EPIC offers our community a locally controlled choice where there wasn’t one before,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Our program will offer customers competitively priced clean energy, create opportunities for innovative community programs and help us significantly cut local greenhouse gas emissions to meet statewide climate goals.”

Created by and for the city of Palmdale, EPIC will offer clean energy at competitive rates. The program is an alternative to Southern California Edison (SCE) for power generation, meaning EPIC will purchase power on behalf of customers while SCE continues to deliver power to homes and businesses through its power lines. Because EPIC is a locally managed entity, any excess revenue generated by the program will be reinvested in the community through projects, programs, and other incentives. Additionally, through the development of future renewable energy projects, the program will support local job creation.

All residents will be automatically enrolled in the program’s default energy plan EPIC Power, which offers customers 38% renewable energy. Renewable content for EPIC Power may fluctuate but will always meet or exceed state mandates for renewable energy. Residents may choose to opt up to EPIC Power100, the program’s 100% carbon-free plan, or opt out and remain with SCE.

Residents received a notification in the mail in August about the upcoming change and instructions on how to opt up or opt out. EPIC will mail residents three more notices in the following months before and after the program launches. EPIC is supported by ratepayers, with no taxpayer subsidies. The program is funded by program revenues and reserves and has a budget separate from the City’s general fund.

When launched, EPIC— a community choice aggregation (CCA) program — will be the 25th entity of its kind in California. CCAs currently serve more than 11 million customers in the state. To learn more, opt up, or opt out of EPIC, visit PalmdaleEPICEnergy.com. For customer support, call 661-267-5419 or email EPICSupport@PalmdaleEPICEnergy.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

