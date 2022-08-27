LASD deputy arrested for alleged DUI

STEVENSON RANCH – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch Friday night only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports.

The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in some bushes at Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

He allegedly crashed his patrol SUV while on the way home, according to a source familiar with the incident, and another off-duty deputy came to the scene and drove him to his nearby home, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

Deputy Carlos Lopez was found at about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, LASD Deputy Brenda Serna told the Los Angeles Times.

Lopez, a member of the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, was eventually taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment for a possible head injury and released a short time later.

He was arrested and released with a citation for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, a source told The Times.

“The deputy has been relieved of duty and due to the active investigation, we are unable to comment further,” the department said in a statement obtained by ABC7.