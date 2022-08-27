28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1,202 vehicles were contacted.

22 motorists were cited for driving without a license.

Two motorists were cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.

Five vehicles were impounded/stored.

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, sheriff’s officials said. Checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of DUI-related crashes, according to the sheriff’s department.

Funding for the Palmdale DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

