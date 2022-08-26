Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced.

The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West.

In-person hiring events for the new location will take place on Sept. 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Palmdale, located at 39375 5th Street West. Candidates may apply online in advance at sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

To learn more about open positions and team member benefits or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

[Information via news release from Sprouts Farmers Market.]

