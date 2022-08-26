PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced.
The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West.
In-person hiring events for the new location will take place on Sept. 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Palmdale, located at 39375 5th Street West. Candidates may apply online in advance at sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy clerks
- Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator
To learn more about open positions and team member benefits or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
[Information via news release from Sprouts Farmers Market.]
–
2 comments for "Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location"
Jose Sanchez says
Hello where can apply for this job
Leah R. says
I applied on Sprouts.com . I had a phone interview a week or so back, went well, I’m hoping I get a call back for a second interview. I am definitely qualified, so if I don’t get a call back that would be a bummer for sure!!