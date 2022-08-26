LASD custody assistant pleads no contest to trying to bring drugs into jail

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday, Aug. 26, to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago.

Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Flores was stopped Nov. 28, 2018, by law enforcement officers in the jail’s parking structure, and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were allegedly found inside the vehicle he was in, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

His current status with the sheriff’s department was not immediately available.

“Someone who tries to smuggle drugs into a jail is betraying the public’s trust and creates an unsafe environment,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing Flores’ plea. “My office strives to hold all public employees accountable when they break the law.”