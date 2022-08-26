“Antelope Valley Walls” returns to the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Previously known as “POW! WOW! Antelope Valley”, Antelope Valley Walls is coming back for its fourth installment in the region with a new set of lively murals to adorn the community.

Antelope Valley Walls is a week-long event hosted by the international organization, Worldwide Walls, which commissions murals throughout the world.

Worldwide Walls, in partnership with the Lancaster Museum of Art and History and ThinkSpace Projects, have invited local and international artists who will congregate and paint brand new murals, expanding beyond The BLVD Cultural District, across the city of Lancaster, and, for the first time, the city of Palmdale.

This year, more than 15 murals will be painted across Lancaster and Palmdale.

Local participating artists include Nuri Amanatullah and Kelsey Brown, Lori Antoinette, Carlos Mendoza, Amandalynn Grazier, Christopher Konecki and Carly Ealy, Lily Brick, Brandon Thompson, Yolanda Glass, Sasha Swedlund and Nikila Badua, Vojislav Radovanovic, Ben Brough, and Chloe Becky.

The city of Palmdale will have murals done by artists Sean Banister, Tina Dille, Kim Sielbeck, and Christopher Minsal.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

