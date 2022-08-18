Man shot to death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a ‘gun-shot victim’ call for service… When deputies arrived, they located a male Hispanic adult unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release states.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

