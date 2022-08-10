California Credit Union awarding teacher grants for class projects

California Credit Union is inviting all Los Angeles County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit union said.

“Over the last decade of providing teacher grants, we’ve seen some amazing programs come to life. We hope our local teachers will make their dream project a reality by applying for a fall grant,” CCU President/CEO Steve O’Connell said. “Our goal is to provide a little extra support for teachers, who work so hard to engage their students in innovative ways. We look forward to reviewing this fall’s inspiring applications.”

The grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or to California Credit Union members teaching in the state who are looking to fund special learning opportunities.

“The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students,” officials said.

The credit union’s spring awards, which were handed out in May, funded a wide range of projects, including using geometry principles to design kites, hatching chicks, creating a mariachi music program and building a genetics lab, the company said.

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $155,000 in teacher grants across Southern California, the company said.

[Information via news release from California Credit Union.]

