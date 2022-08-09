Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise, local authorities issue safety tips for riding and driving

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has seen a significant increase in fatal motorcycle collisions this year to date, compared to previous years, officials announced Tuesday.

“Six motorcyclists have lost their lives in just over a month” stated Traffic Sergeant Michael Politano.

Although the causes of these collisions are still being investigated, the top crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Speeding is the most common factor, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state, sheriff’s officials said.

To help protect Antelope Valley residents and their families, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is advising residents to keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

For Drivers

Drive at a safe speed so you have time to perceive and react to other motorists.

Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

Use your signal when changing lanes.

Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

For Motorcyclists

Drive at a safe speed so you have time to perceive and react to other motorists.

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.

Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you; signal well in advance before changing lanes, and watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

Anyone with information regarding any of the recent fatal motorcycle collisions in Lancaster is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

