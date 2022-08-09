Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise, local authorities issue safety tips for riding and driving

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has seen a significant increase in fatal motorcycle collisions this year to date, compared to previous years, officials announced Tuesday.
“Six motorcyclists have lost their lives in just over a month” stated Traffic Sergeant Michael Politano.
Although the causes of these collisions are still being investigated, the top crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Speeding is the most common factor, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state, sheriff’s officials said.
To help protect Antelope Valley residents and their families, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is advising residents to keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:
For Drivers
- Drive at a safe speed so you have time to perceive and react to other motorists.
- Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
- Use your signal when changing lanes.
- Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
- When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
For Motorcyclists
- Drive at a safe speed so you have time to perceive and react to other motorists.
- Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.
- Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
- Always keep your lights on, even during the day.
- Don’t assume drivers see you; signal well in advance before changing lanes, and watch for turning vehicles.
- Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.
Anyone with information regarding any of the recent fatal motorcycle collisions in Lancaster is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.
[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]
–
6 comments for "Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise, local authorities issue safety tips for riding and driving"
Superbike says
Motorcyclists may want to reconsider riding.
ACE says
THE NUMBER ONE SAFETY RULE FOR RIDING MOTORCYCLES IS…
NEVER..! GET OFF OF THE MOTORCYCLE UNTIL IT COMPLETELY STOPS MOVING…
***
Frank Rizzo says
Stop disregarding traffic laws and you won’t kill yourself on a motorcycle. South park had it right concerning the bikers. Bikers are totally lame.
Kiki says
This happens so often because everyone is in such a hurry.They drive so fast and desperate to get some where they even drive were its not a lane seen it so many times like slow down and dont put innocent peoples life in danger
Mike says
Fact: Most motorcycle accidents are caused by negligent automobile drivers.
Tim Scott says
A fact that is of little comfort to the families of dead riders. Here’s another fact: when someone wrapped in metal collides with someone wrapped in leather the person wrapped in leather is gonna get the worst of it.
When I was a youngster a deputy came to our school to teach us about laws that apply to bicycle riders. He did a good job overall even if most of it was forgettable. He said one important thing; “Knowing the law and obeying the law is only enough to make you dead right. If you want to survive you have to deal with the reality that drivers look for cars because cars are a threat to them and they only look for bicycles with whatever ‘spare time’ is left over.” The same applies for pedestrians, and motorcycles.