Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

By Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Supervisor, Fifth District

Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:

I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9.

If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County) will put a ballot measure before Los Angeles County voters on November 8, 2022, seeking their authorization to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas in the future.

I would like to clarify the following:

Imposing a tax in the future does not legalize cannabis businesses; legalization will require a vote by the Supervisors; and

The ordinance that will define where and how cannabis businesses can operate is expected to be drafted and made public next year.

The County’s plan is to regulate cannabis cultivation so that it occurs only inside buildings – not in greenhouses – and to equally distribute businesses in each supervisorial district. This means two cultivation businesses would be allowed to operate in the Fifth District, which covers the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley, and the San Gabriel Valley through Claremont.

I will address this issue during Tuesday’s Board meeting. I want to ensure the record reflects that outdoor grows will not be permitted, and that cannabis cultivation referred to in this agenda item must take place in structures and not greenhouses.

I am acutely aware that the rural communities I represent continue to be disproportionately impacted by unpermitted and unregulated cannabis grows. I will continue being vigilant, working to prevent policies that could inadvertently increase that risk.

If you have any questions or would like to share your thoughts with me, please email kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov, or contact my field team representatives. Thank you for your continued work and support.

About the author : Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves residents of the county’s 5th District, which includes the Antelope Valley.

