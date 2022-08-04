Genius Group announces $1 million scholarship fund for UAV students

LANCASTER – Genius Group — the Singapore-based edtech company that recently acquired University of Antelope Valley — launched a $1 million scholarship fund this week for UAV students.

“This offering will give students from a variety of backgrounds the chance to gain a qualification and find a rewarding career path,” said UAV’s new President, Dr. David J Vierra. “As a university built for the 21st century, we want to welcome and support leaders of the future, whatever their socioeconomic status, and this offering in collaboration with Genius Group is the first step in making that goal a reality.”

According to a news release by Genius Group, the scholarship fund program is designed to make entrepreneurial education more accessible and affordable for prospective students and to empower students who are living in Antelope Valley area to not only improve their socioeconomic conditions but to also gain a qualification in a new field to find a rewarding career path.

The scholarship fund was launched on Aug. 1 and is available to students enrolling in a range of undergraduate, graduate degrees and vocational certifications, including:

— Bachelor’s Degree

Business Management, Psychology, Communications, Criminal Justice, Hospitality Management, Healthcare Management, Sports Management, Health & Fitness, Nursing, Electrical Engineering

— Master’s Degree

Education, Business Administration, Criminal Justice

— Certification

Massage Therapy, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Management, Baking & Pastry, Vocational Nursing, Paramedic, EMT, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, Pharmacy Tech

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must be enrolled at UAV for an onsite in-person degree or certificate program in the fall of the 2022 academic year. The registration deadline for UAV’s fall semester is Aug. 26. To requestion more information, visit: https://www.uav.edu/SIDHelp/form/3.php

“Making entrepreneurial education more accessible for students is what Genius Group is passionate about, and this scholarship fund will further our mission to do just that,” said Roger James Hamilton, founder & CEO of Genius Group. “The University of Antelope Valley has established itself as a landmark center for 21st century learning, and our scholarship fund will remove the barriers that many students face in their journey to gain a quality education, as well as support those wishing to change their vocation, but face financial restrictions.”

Genius Group’s acquisition of UAV was completed on July 7, 2022, and was the final of four IPO Acquisitions to be completed following the company’s recent IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.