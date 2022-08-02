Palmdale man shot to death in Tujunga; investigation underway

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime.

The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers sent to the location found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

“The victim is described as a 51-year-old male, black, from Palmdale,” the LAPD news release states. “Detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area as well as canvassing the area for witnesses and additional evidence.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

