Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 59-year-old motorcyclist died early Monday morning when his bike was struck by a white SUV whose driver fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:51 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist, identified by coroner’s officials as Martin Contreras of Lancaster, was riding westbound across Sierra Highway

from a private property driveway when he was struck by a GMC Yukon that was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, according to the news release.

“[Contreras] was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. The GMC Yukon fled the scene and was later located abandoned and unoccupied,” the news release states.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown at this time if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in this collision,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

