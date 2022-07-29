49er Day Crafts and Music Festival in Lake Hughes this Saturday

LAKE HUGHES —Organizers are gearing up for the annual 49er Day Crafts and Music Festival, taking place this Saturday, July 30, in Lake Hughes.
This year’s celebration is themed “Riding High,” and festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade, starting at Elizabeth Lake Road and Newvale Dr. and running east along Elizabeth Lake Road to the Lakes Community Center, located at 17520 Elizabeth Lake Rd. The parade will feature equestrian units, floats, classic cars and more, and announcers will be staged at the Rock Inn, located at 17539 Elizabeth Lake Rd.
Following the parade, the celebration will continue at the Lakes Community Center, with live music and local vendors selling food, drinks, arts and crafts. The musical lineup includes Cervantes at 2 p.m., Wild Side at 4 p.m., Sweetwater Gentlemen at 6 p.m., Critter’s Noisy Neighbors at 8:30 p.m., and Freddie’s Bomb Factory at 9:45 p.m.
“This year’s Honorary Mayor’s race is super fun and unique, with a first time ever, wife and husband: Captain Linda Winkler of our US Forest Service Firefighters and her husband Gary Winkler, musician playing at 49er day (Freddie’s Bomb Factory) and organizing the music line up! Go Captain Linda Winkler, keeping us safe and Mr. Gary Winkler, fundraising for our community!” organizer Allaire Koslo shared via email.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults 18 and older, with children and military admitted free of charge.
The annual 49er Day parade and music Festival is a fundraising event for the Lake Hughes community, according to organizers. The event funds several free-to-the-community events held during the year and helps with the upkeep of the community center. The Lakes Community Center is a non-profit organization.
For more information on this year’s celebration, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1115262972533113.
-S
Leave a Reply