Man shot to death in gang related shooting in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Lancaster on July 18. He was 52-year-old Johnny Wainwright of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

Wainwright was shot dead around 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 18, near a residence on the 44200 block of Beech Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the residence regarding a shots fired call and found Wainwright lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the circumstances surrounding this shooting, except to say that the shooting is being investigated as gang related. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

