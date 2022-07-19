Man killed in gang-related shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his 50s was shot to death in Lancaster late Monday night, and sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting as gang-related.

The incident was reported around 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 18, near a resident on the 44200 block of Beech Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to a residence… regarding a gunshot victim call for service. Upon arriving, they discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s identify has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black male in his 50s, according to the LASD news release.

“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time. The murder weapon remains outstanding. This shooting is being investigated as gang related,” the LASD news release states.

No further information on the incident was immediately available Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

