Recycle Coach contest open for Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app available on both Google and Apple platforms.

Residents who download the app and turn on their notifications through Sept. 1 will be entered for a chance to win one family four-pack of LA Dodger tickets, Palmdale city officials announced in a news release.

The Recycle Coach app allows residents to receive reminders of their street sweeping and organics/recycling/trash collection days. Recycle Coach can also be used to report potholes, traffic signal outages, illegal dumping and graffiti to the city.

“Recycle Coach is just one more tool for residents to have access to the latest information,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It also allows our residents to take immediate action when they encounter illegal dumping and graffiti, which helps us respond faster.”

Recycle Coach is also great for emergency alerts about weather related collection delays, and can also be used as a “What Goes Where” search tool for household waste questions, including those related to the new organics rules.

For more information, visit https://recyclecoach.com/.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

