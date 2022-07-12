Palmdale City Library to host Harry Potter birthday bash

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Harry Potter Birthday Bash on Friday, July 29, from 2 to 4 pm. Admission is free and will include free Harry Potter goodies.

The event will include representatives from all four Hogwarts’ houses and attendees are encouraged to wear either muggle or wizard attire. The event will also celebrate the end of the Library’s Camp iREAD Summer Reading Program. Kids, teens, and adults who have completed the program will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. Residents can still sign up for Camp iREAD at https://palmdale.beanstack.org/.

“At the library, we love all things literary, and we love reasons to gather together and celebrate” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “This event makes for the perfect combination, and we invite our community members to join us as we celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday and the end of our exciting Summer Reading Program.”

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–