Lancaster’s 4th of July Extravaganza Cancelled

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster’s 4th of July Extravaganza, which was scheduled for Monday at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, has been cancelled, officials announced. Organizers were forced to cancel the celebration after the California State Fire Marshall found the event vendor, Exposhows, Inc., to be “engaged in alleged, undisclosed illegal activity,” city officials announced in a news release issued Friday.

The California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows warehouse, located in Mojave, on Saturday, June 25. The agency held a press conference on Thursday to announce details of the investigation. [View video from the press conference below.]



“The City Council and I are deeply saddened by this news – it is not the outcome we had hoped for,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “While we can’t celebrate together with a fireworks display, I am confident we will bounce back, resilient after our own setback this year… I’m sure we will all enjoy fun and laughs with friends, family, backyard barbecues, and possibly more intimate conversations at home about what it truly means to be a free citizen of the United States.”

Tickets for Lancaster’s 4th of July Extravaganza purchased through the AV Fair and Event Center will be refunded. In the meantime, Lancaster city officials have compiled a list of neighboring fireworks events that local residents can attend to celebrate Independence Day:

Tehachapi

All-American 4th of July Festival

For information, visit their website.

Santa Clarita

Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Begins at 9:20 p.m.

For more information, visit https://calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/spirit_of_america_fireworks_spectacular#.Yr40xHbMKUl.

Burbank

Starlight Bowl, 1249 Lockheed View Dr.

Festivities last from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

http://www.starlightbowl.com/

Glendale

Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks show, centered near Harvard St and Brand Blvd.

Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

For information, call 818-548-2792 or visit https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/49229/18.

La Crescenta

Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

Show begins at 9:30 p.m.

For information, visit https://www.cvfireworks.com/event/.

Pasadena

Rose Bowl Stadium, “AmericaFest”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available and start at $20.

For more information, visit https://www.visitpasadena.com/events/annual-events/americafest/.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]