Celebrate this holiday weekend in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering a variety of activities over the Independence Day weekend.

DryTown Water Park is open daily, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a Sundown at DryTown event will take place Friday, July 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended at www.DryTownWaterPark.com.

Recreation swim is available on Saturdays during the summer at Courson and McAdam pools, from 4 to 7 p.m., and at Oasis and Marie Kerr pools, from 1 to 4 p.m. Recreation swim passes can be purchased online at www.PlayPalmdale.com, then select the Memberships tab. Courson pool is located at 38226 10th Street East; Marie Kerr pool is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.; McAdam pool is located at 38815 30th Street East; and Oasis pool is located at 3850 East Avenue S.

A free 4th of July Field Day will be held on Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Domenic Massari community building, located at 37716 55th St. East, and the Marie Kerr Park community building, located at 39700 30th St. West. City staff will provide games and equipment to engage kids in play, and 4th of July themed giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 E. Avenue P, will be open Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more about the airpark at www.cityofpalmdale.org/JoeDaviesHeritageAirpark.

Palmdale city officials are reminding residents that local law enforcement will be out in force this Fourth of July weekend to curb the use of illegal fireworks in Palmdale. Illegal fireworks are any fireworks that do not bear the California Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” designation. Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used in Palmdale from noon on June 28 through noon on July 5. Any firework that shoots up in the air or explodes is illegal anywhere in the city of Palmdale.

For more details, including maps to determine if you are in a no fireworks zone, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Fireworks.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–