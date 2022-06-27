28 citations issued, 1 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One person was arrested for driving under the influence and more that two dozen people were cited for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities announced.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at 10th Street West and Technology Drive, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

According to the news release, the checkpoint results are as follows:

1,320 vehicles were contacted.

One person was arrested for driving under the influence.

Five people were cited for driving on a suspended license.

21 people were cited for driving without a license.

Two people were cited for driving without their child in a car seat.

Five vehicles were impounded/stored.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

