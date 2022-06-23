DUI checkpoint planned for Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, June 24, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this DUI checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.