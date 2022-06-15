Lake LA grocery distribution draws nearly 600 families

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Nearly 600 families picked up boxes of groceries Wednesday at a free drive-thru grocery distribution event hosted by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park.

Frozen chicken, milk, macaroni, onions, tortillas and other food and staples were given away to 597 households, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office announced.

Vehicles were lined up for more than a half mile along 170th Street East when the park gates opened at 9 a.m. to start the distribution. The event concluded at noon.

The groceries were provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and the distribution event was hosted by Barger’s office and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. Volunteers and representatives from a number of programs helped distribute the boxes.

This was Los Angeles County’s ninth grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in 2020 in Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, east Lancaster and Pearblossom, and last year at Antelope Valley College and twice at the University of Antelope Valley’s Pioneer Event Center.

[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

